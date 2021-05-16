wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Raw Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash
Rhea Ripley had a tall order if she wanted to retain her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, but she proved up to the task. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the PPV to retain her title, pinning Asuka. After the match, she taunted Flair with the title as Charlotte fumed and implied she wasn’t done with Ripley. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Ripley’s title reign stands at 33 days, having won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. You can follow along with our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.
#TheOpportunity 💎#WMBacklash @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/HQshpB3pcd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 16, 2021
👹👹👹#WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/OkWJtZTvRd
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
Gotta keep your head on a swivel in this one! #WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/UyHmpgdAqj
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
.@RheaRipley_WWE is on 🔥!!!#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/0rYPaGUwfs
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
😮😮😮#WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/V2mGeP1n6U
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE takes ✈️ FLIGHT ✈️ yet again in a high-stakes #TripleThreatMatch, this time against @WWEAsuka and @RheaRipley_WWE!
Stream #WMBacklash on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/RsfCdPBh3U pic.twitter.com/YLHCeabNbl
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
#AndSTILL!#WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/21sqcXZIIs
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021
👀 #WMBacklash @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/B2yo69NTtD
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Godfather Reveals The Most Memorable Backstage Fight He’s Seen, Nobody Liking Ahmed Johnson Backstage
- New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms
- John Cena On Potential Creative Plans For WWE Return, Narrative That He Carried WWE On His Back For Years
- Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage