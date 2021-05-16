Pics, Video From Raw Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley had a tall order if she wanted to retain her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, but she proved up to the task. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the PPV to retain her title, pinning Asuka. After the match, she taunted Flair with the title as Charlotte fumed and implied she wasn’t done with Ripley. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Ripley’s title reign stands at 33 days, having won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. You can follow along with our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.