Pics & Video From Rich Swann vs. TJP Match on 205 Live

– Rich Swann defeated TPJ in a Two of Three Falls match on this week’s 205 Live. Swann swept the match with a 2-0 win. Pics and video from the match are below:

There's no doubt @MegaTJP is FEELIN' himself as he tries to bounce back in this #2OutOf3Falls match RIGHT NOW on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/k1fBqXTfNV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 11, 2017