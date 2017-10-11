 

wrestling / News

Pics & Video From Rich Swann vs. TJP Match on 205 Live

October 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rich Swann defeated TPJ in a Two of Three Falls match on this week’s 205 Live. Swann swept the match with a 2-0 win. Pics and video from the match are below:

