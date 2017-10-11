wrestling / News
Pics & Video From Rich Swann vs. TJP Match on 205 Live
– Rich Swann defeated TPJ in a Two of Three Falls match on this week’s 205 Live. Swann swept the match with a 2-0 win. Pics and video from the match are below:
There's no trace of the once "friendly" rivalry between @GottaGetSwann & @MegaTJP in this chaotic #2OutOf3Falls Match on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/KosmbXX2Ck
The FIRST FALL is in the books as @GottaGetSwann bridges over @MegaTJP's attempted #Kneebar to go up 1-0! #205Live pic.twitter.com/4Afn9O3v43
There's no doubt @MegaTJP is FEELIN' himself as he tries to bounce back in this #2OutOf3Falls match RIGHT NOW on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/k1fBqXTfNV
Looks like @MegaTJP just took the PLUNGE courtesy of @GottaGetSwann! #205Live pic.twitter.com/8GycEvSKO0
The #Kneebar is LOCKED IN by @MegaTJP…
Can he even the score in this #2OutOf3Falls match?! #205Live pic.twitter.com/Kp8cXQJWCc
CAN YOU HANDLE THIS?! @GottaGetSwann pulls off the 2-0 sweep over @MegaTJP on #205Live! #2OutOf3Falls pic.twitter.com/0qui3iREDw
