Pics, Video of Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules
Lashley defeated Reigns after a back and forth match, countering a Superman punch with a spear to pick up the win:
If @WWERomanReigns defeats @fightbobby tonight, will he celebrate with The #BTeam?
Seems unlikely. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JP3S5JRfCp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
The #BigDog @WWERomanReigns is ready for a fight tonight in Pittsburgh. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EKjpotXaQr
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
He's #BackToDominate, and he faces @WWERomanReigns RIGHT NOW at #ExtremeRules! @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/9gWWE5xrqf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
Whose yard will it be tonight? #ExtremeRules@fightbobby @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/aFxtB6dV16
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
Dishing out pain… with a smile. @WWERomanReigns #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/IUTAmF0FjG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
.@fightbobby sent for a brutal ride over the top rope! @WWERomanReigns #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/J0gPaPsmuj
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
It's a back-and-forth display of STRENGTH between @fightbobby and @WWERomanReigns at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/31ZUoATugC
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
The #BigDog is DOWN! @WWERomanReigns @fightbobby #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/OXQEmIjKAd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
WHAT A WIN for @fightbobby! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/BqI57SWzob
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018