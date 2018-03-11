 

Pics, Video From Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted images and video snippets from Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane. The match opened the PPV event, and saw Nakamura defeat Rusev with the Kinshasa for a pinfall victory.

You can see our live coverage of the show here.

