Pics, Video of Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Rohit Raju at Impact Rebellion
– Scarlett Bordeaux walked away victorious from her match with Rohit Raju at Impact Rebellion on Sunday. Bordeaux beat Raju in the singles match, which was announced on Sunday and replaced the announced live Smoke Show on the PPV. Bordeaux won the match with the Smoke Show driver.
Pics and video from the match is below; our full coverage of the PPV is here.
The Smoke Show is here and Rebellion just became a 10! #IMPACTRebellion @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/8qSrdXtdur
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Scarlett takes flight! #IMPACTRebellion @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/RmeYa9epx3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
.@Lady_Scarlett13 is f'n badass! 💪😈🔥😍 #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/r3Dm3rcs15
— Blake😎'BlizzleCham' (@BlizzleCham) April 29, 2019
Crunchy!!!! @Lady_Scarlett13 #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/rLn63zmkGt
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 29, 2019
#WrestleResults
Scarlett Bordeaux pok. Rohit Raju w Intergender Matchu. #IMPACT#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/WO3rnPOkMx
— WRESTLINGOHOLIC (@wrestlingoholic) April 29, 2019
