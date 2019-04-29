wrestling / News

Pics, Video of Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Rohit Raju at Impact Rebellion

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scarlett Bordeaux Impact Rebellion

– Scarlett Bordeaux walked away victorious from her match with Rohit Raju at Impact Rebellion on Sunday. Bordeaux beat Raju in the singles match, which was announced on Sunday and replaced the announced live Smoke Show on the PPV. Bordeaux won the match with the Smoke Show driver.

Pics and video from the match is below; our full coverage of the PPV is here.

