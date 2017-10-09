Pics, Video of The Shield’s Raw Reunion

– The Shield reunited on the opening segment of Raw, attacking The Miz and The Bar on Monday’s episode. You can check out photos and video from the segment below. Roman Reigns came out during the MizTV segment and said that his demise was greatly exaggerated, and that he was giving them one warning to leave the ring. When Miz dared him to pander to the rumors about the Shield’s reunion, Reigns said “What rumors” as Dean AMbrose and Seth Rollins came out.

The Shield then surrounded the ring and attacked the members, taking them out. You can see our live Raw coverage here.