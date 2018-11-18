wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins at Survivor Series
– Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins battled for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, with Rollins coming out on top. You can see highlights below from the match. Rollins won the match after delivering a Stomp in counter to a Kinshasa attempt, then making the pinfall.
Our live, ongoing report from the match is here.
Our first #ChampionvsChampion Match of the night is upon us.
Seth FREAKIN' Rollins has arrived! @WWERollins #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/r8hZYivVmq
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
#Nakamericans, rejoice. Your #USChampion is here and ready for #ChampionvsChampion competition! @ShinsukeN #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/R0zlRKmKoE
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
#ChampionvsChampion ✔️#ArtistvsArchitect ✔️#FirstTimeEver ✔️#SurvivorSeries @ShinsukeN @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Zcef3mBVH7
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 19, 2018
Let's gooooooo!! #SurviorSeries pic.twitter.com/iHiLvG1G9B
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 19, 2018
Two can play at this (mind)game. #SurvivorSeries@WWERollins @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/3IH145RlCO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
#USChampion @ShinsukeN strikes! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/JBiHWpCyhT
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
This is what happens when you compete against #TheKingslayer! @WWERollins #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nTD8zgB5zp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
#ICChampion @WWERollins is putting @TheDeanAmbrose way in the back of his mind and focusing on TAKING OUT #USChampion @ShinsukeN! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nRzskYYtvh
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
#Nakamerica can be unpleasant this time of year… #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/xyrIfUs4pv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
There's no knowing what your #USChampion will do next. @ShinsukeN #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/i8JzVhodFW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 19, 2018
#USChampion @ShinsukeN is in disbelief!
What will it take to put away #ICChampion @WWERollins? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ec7GoEyrGM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
#ICChampion @WWERollins' victory over #USChampion @ShinsukeN = a 2️⃣-0️⃣ lead for Team #RAW! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Q0oFgwqP2D
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018