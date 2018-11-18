Quantcast

 

Pics, Video From Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins at Survivor Series

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins battled for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, with Rollins coming out on top. You can see highlights below from the match. Rollins won the match after delivering a Stomp in counter to a Kinshasa attempt, then making the pinfall.

