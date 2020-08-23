Pics, Video From Smackdown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam

Bayley and Asuka opened up the main card of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV, and pics and video from the match are online. You can check out the highlights below from the match, which saw the champion retain thanks to some distraction work from Banks. You can see pics and video from the match below.

After the match, Banks and Bayley attacked Asuka to soften her up for her second match tonight against Banks. Bayley’s title reign now stands at 311 days, having won the title on the October 11th episode of Smackdown last year. She has the longest reign with the title by far; #2 goes to Charlotte with 147 days from November 2017 to April 2018.

You can check out our full live coverage of the show here.