Pics, Video From Smackdown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam
Bayley and Asuka opened up the main card of tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV, and pics and video from the match are online. You can check out the highlights below from the match, which saw the champion retain thanks to some distraction work from Banks. You can see pics and video from the match below.
After the match, Banks and Bayley attacked Asuka to soften her up for her second match tonight against Banks. Bayley’s title reign now stands at 311 days, having won the title on the October 11th episode of Smackdown last year. She has the longest reign with the title by far; #2 goes to Charlotte with 147 days from November 2017 to April 2018.
You can check out our full live coverage of the show here.
#SmackDown #WomensTitle on the line. RIGHT NOW.#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/wAZPVGuwfd
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
Did @WWEAsuka just reveal the face … of the NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion?
She kicks off #Summerslam against @itsBayleyWWE RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/w8jTKa4imY
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
🏆🏆🏆🏆 + 🎇🎇🎇🎇#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/TC34Z883hi
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
That's that EMPRESS OFFENSE.#SummerSlam @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/PU2FopcP7r
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
#SummerSlam is already an emotional roller coaster for @SashaBanksWWE. pic.twitter.com/IPeSv1pM6T
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
.@WWEAsuka is looking to push the pace against @itsBayleyWWE with the #SmackDown #WomensTitle ON THE LINE at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/YyBwW2VT2L
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
.@WWEAsuka's heard enough outta @SashaBanksWWE. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/CEYMzzrgID
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
A little insurance for The BO💲💲#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/UexYTFGqYd
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
In the BLINK of an 👁, @itsBayleyWWE manages to earn her first-ever win over @WWEAsuka to retain the #SmackDown #WomensTitle! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/v3pThoyWwv
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
