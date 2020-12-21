wrestling / News
Pics & Video of Smackdown Women’s Championship Match From WWE TLC
Carmella gave it her all at WWE TLC to capture the Smackdown Women’s Title from Sasha Banks, but it was for naught. Banks defeated Carmella at the PPV to retain her championship; you can check out the highlights below.
Banks’ title reign now stands at 54 days, having won it from Bayley at Hell in a Cell. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.
UP NEXT: @SashaBanksWWE defends her #SmackDown #WomensTitle against #TheUntouchable @CarmellaWWE! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/olCJLUKDSX
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020
U 💎 N 💎 T 💎 O 💎 U 💎 C 💎 H 💎 A 💎 B 💎 L 💎 E#WWETLC @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/33HcB85MH3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
#TheBoss is all business tonight.#WWETLC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/YJnl6St5iI
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
Breakin' out the innovative offense early.@SashaBanksWWE defends the #SmackDown #WomensTitle against @CarmellaWWE LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/dqzOtvpx1t
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020
3️⃣ Amigos. You love to see it.#WWETLC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/ov3SNO9eUw
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
Reginald, get ready to pop that 🍾#WWETLC #WomensTitle @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/Tap5wBV0Qv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
VIVA LA #BOSS! 🔥🌹🔥@SashaBanksWWE channels Eddie Guerrero as she looks to battle back against @CarmellaWWE with the #SmackDown #WomensTitle on the line at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/ESzqqzWVBR
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫#WWETLC #WomensTitle #CodeOfSilence @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/GrQKAZLtzy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
Reginald, meet the METEORA.#WWETLC #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/xlXHJz95yo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
You can't touch #BossTime.#WWETLC @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/0qEsDGtKXq
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
