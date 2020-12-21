wrestling / News

Pics & Video of Smackdown Women’s Championship Match From WWE TLC

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE TLC Sasha Banks Carmella

Carmella gave it her all at WWE TLC to capture the Smackdown Women’s Title from Sasha Banks, but it was for naught. Banks defeated Carmella at the PPV to retain her championship; you can check out the highlights below.

Banks’ title reign now stands at 54 days, having won it from Bayley at Hell in a Cell. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.

