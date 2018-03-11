wrestling / News
Pics & Video From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at Fastlane
– Highlights from the Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Fastlane are online. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Flair retained the title after making Riott tap out to the Figure Eight, after which Asuka came down to the ring and indicated that she intended to challenge Flair at WrestleMania for the title.
A couple of close calls early on in this one…#WWEFastlane @MsCharlotteWWE @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/4BkbXfXLQx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
That didn't take long…#WWEFastlane @sarahloganwwe @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/zm1q7fdihs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
The #RiottSquad's @sarahloganwwe & @YaOnlyLivvOnce are lovin' what they see from @RubyRiottWWE… #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tIfafTWhKI
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Here to even the odds, @NaomiWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE are now lovin' what THEY see from #SDLive #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/RNd0dzK7fx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE knows… If at first you don't succeed, try and TRY AGAIN! #Moonsault #WWEFastlane @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/nIp9enfM7K
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Shortly after baiting @NaomiWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE into getting EJECTED from ringside…
THERE GOES THE RIOTT SQUAD, TOO! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/BtUgPvMXib
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2018
THE QUEEN continues to reign as @MsCharlotteWWE retains the #SDLive #WomensTitle! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/YDTOo42XBD
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
Wait a minute…
WHAT IS @WWEAsuka DOING HERE?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/sqEW69Nf6J
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
SHE'S MADE HER DECISION.
The first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble match winner @WWEAsuka wants @MsCharlotteWWE at @WrestleMania! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/aBXpfVFyFF
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018
The #EmpressOfTomorrow @WWEAsuka knows exactly what she wants to do at @WrestleMania… #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/1oQ4Y3raSl
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 12, 2018
Is it true?!? @MsCharlotteWWE vs. @WWEAsuka at #Wrestlemania!? #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/e1QbmazR03
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018