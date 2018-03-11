 

wrestling / News

Pics & Video From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at Fastlane

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Fastlane

– Highlights from the Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Fastlane are online. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Flair retained the title after making Riott tap out to the Figure Eight, after which Asuka came down to the ring and indicated that she intended to challenge Flair at WrestleMania for the title.

article topics :

Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Ruby Riott, WWE, WWE Fastlane, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading