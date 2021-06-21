wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at WWE Hell in a Cell
Bianca Belair faced off with Bayley one more time at WWE Hell in a Cell, and she walked away triumphant. Belair defeated Bayley inside the Cell to open the main show and retain her championship. You can check out clips from the match below.
Belair’s title reign stands at 70 days, having won the championship from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One. Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
Entering her very FIRST Hell in a Cell Match? Yeah, @BiancaBelairWWE's not sweatin' it. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/90vs6ow3Tl
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Challenger … but perhaps not for much longer?@itsBayleyWWE is ready to enter Hell in a Cell! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/GRIjGFbjdp
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
Wait for the knee.#HIAC @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/ymTitL7Aq3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
Who will emerge from #HellInACell as #SmackDown #WomensChampion: @itsBayleyWWE or @BiancaBelairWWE? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/tSdv1KkH2K
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
CLOSE CALL.#HIAC @BiancaBelairWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/ZfBROH9Acq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
ANYTHING goes inside #HellInACell. 😬😬😬#HIAC @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/AEiJ29amhc
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
THIS is the kind of thing that makes #HellInACell UNFORGIVING.#HIAC @BiancaBelairWWE
Stream on @peacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/bxrJZeU4gL pic.twitter.com/y7uX4KI9wu
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
"@BiancaBelairWWE puts @itsBayleyWWE through the kendo sticks!" 😮#HIAC pic.twitter.com/rO5h5nWsKG
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
This might be the roughEST match @itsBayleyWWE's ever had.#HIAC @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/Atys8GhMUC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
What a way to kick off @WWE #HIAC as @BiancaBelairWWE retains her #SmackDown #WomensTitle inside Hell in a Cell! pic.twitter.com/UHChV6H8qh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Getting Fast Tracked to Main WWE Roster
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison