Pics, Video From Smackdown Women’s Title Match at WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair faced off with Bayley one more time at WWE Hell in a Cell, and she walked away triumphant. Belair defeated Bayley inside the Cell to open the main show and retain her championship. You can check out clips from the match below.

Belair’s title reign stands at 70 days, having won the championship from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One. Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.