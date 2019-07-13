wrestling / News

Pics and Video of Triple H, Charlotte, Stephanie McMahon & More at VidCon

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon Triple H WWE Emmy

– WWE invaded VidCon this weekend, and there’s a host of pics and videos online from the event. You can see some of them below featuring Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Xavier Wooods, and Cathy Kelley.

VidCon is taking place in Anaheim, California and is a celebration of digital video & online creators. The event hosted the ESPN EXS Apex Legends Celebrity Pro-Am that Woods, the Usos and Kenny Omega participated in as well. Jimmy Uso’s team won the charity tournament.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Vidcon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading