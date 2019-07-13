wrestling / News
Pics and Video of Triple H, Charlotte, Stephanie McMahon & More at VidCon
– WWE invaded VidCon this weekend, and there’s a host of pics and videos online from the event. You can see some of them below featuring Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Xavier Wooods, and Cathy Kelley.
VidCon is taking place in Anaheim, California and is a celebration of digital video & online creators. The event hosted the ESPN EXS Apex Legends Celebrity Pro-Am that Woods, the Usos and Kenny Omega participated in as well. Jimmy Uso’s team won the charity tournament.
At @VidCon discussing the @WWEPC and the Content Innovation Lab to the @WWEUniverse and fellow content creators with @TripleH, @MsCharlotteWWE, @XavierWoodsPhD, and @catherinekelley! pic.twitter.com/N0ons00os9
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
Panel about to start!!! #Vidcon pic.twitter.com/z85cpQ6ew5
— Austin Creed is enjoying life (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 11, 2019
At the @VidCon panel yesterday, @TripleH talked about the importance of the Content Innovation Lab and why it’s been so helpful for others to develop their own brand like @MsCharlotteWWE and @XavierWoodsPhD. #VidConUS #WWE pic.twitter.com/4PvRAXZCcT
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2019
👑 @catherinekelley pic.twitter.com/NiSEKFlF2c
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 11, 2019
.@WWE is constantly evolving…the @WWEPC is just the beginning of that growth. Thank you to @MsCharlotteWWE, @XavierWoodsPhD, and @catherinekelley for the conversation (and @StephMcMahon for laughing at my jokes!) @vidcon. #VidConUS pic.twitter.com/8IiUWvHh3j
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2019
New worlds opened up to us at #VidConUS! Had the opportunity to learn & talk about @WWE’s global entertainment brand w/ @natjarv & was so impressed by the panel w/ @catherinekelley, @TripleH, @XavierWoodsPhD & @MsCharlotteWWE. Thanks for a great week LA! Back to the East Coast! pic.twitter.com/ZwDViIXksZ
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 12, 2019
successful day 1 of @VidCon!! come hang with me tomorrow 9-11am at the @WWE booth 🤗🎉 pic.twitter.com/vLtxiaw61g
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) July 12, 2019
Come check us out!!!! @catherinekelley #VidconUs pic.twitter.com/UoOtJ8lmR1
— Austin Creed is enjoying life (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 11, 2019
We were joined by @WWE stars @XavierWoodsPhD and @catherinekelley today on the @HyperXTruck! Thanks for coming through and being amazing guests!! #VidCon2019 #HyperX #WWE pic.twitter.com/g5rZE6yhT0
— Rob Gonzales🎙@ VidCon 2019 (@RobAJG) July 11, 2019
