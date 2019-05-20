wrestling / News

Pics, Video From Universal Championship Match at Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Seth Rollins Money in the Bank

– It was a long, hard-fought battle, but Seth Rollins is still the WWE Universal Champion after his match with AJ Styles at Money in the Bank. Rollins defeated Styles at Sunday night’s PPV to retain the title, and you can see clips and pics of the match below.

Rollins’ title reign stands at thirty-one days and counting, having won the championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.

