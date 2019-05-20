wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Universal Championship Match at Money in the Bank
– It was a long, hard-fought battle, but Seth Rollins is still the WWE Universal Champion after his match with AJ Styles at Money in the Bank. Rollins defeated Styles at Sunday night’s PPV to retain the title, and you can see clips and pics of the match below.
Rollins’ title reign stands at thirty-one days and counting, having won the championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.
We've just entered PHENOMENAL territory.
Can @AJStylesOrg take the #UniversalTitle from @WWERollins?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/qCJ03s1ddr
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
BEASTSLAYER. UNIVERSAL CHAMPION. LIVE. WWE NETWORK.#MITB @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/FC7GaSE1Ub
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 20, 2019
FIRST. TIME. EVER.
Let's do this. #MITB @WWERollins @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/6QktI1NsqQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
It's ALL about the #UniversalTitle right now at #MITB.
Who ya got: @WWERollins or @AJStylesOrg?! pic.twitter.com/8nn4sfcM9U
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
When all else fails…#MITB @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/EgtbjnS40R
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
SPRINGBOARD by the champ. Can @WWERollins capitalize?! #MITB #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/D69j9idBOB
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
The #UniversalChampion @WWERollins is throwing everything he has at @AJStylesOrg as the pace continues to quicken at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/SmBIIoLq26
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
What a BATTLE this has been so far!#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERollins @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/vMOZM4XqMO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
The champ is being TESTED like never before.#MITB #UniversalTitle @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/7MTHB9q3l3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
HOW DID @AJStylesOrg DO THAT?! #MITB #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/prabL26Bon
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
Absolutely INCREDIBLE.@WWERollins is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/u9fCLIpzaB
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
What do we have here?#MITB @WWERollins @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/h3wf4cJSde
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
It's all about RESPECT at the end of the day for #UniversalChampion @WWERollins and @AJStylesOrg. #MITB pic.twitter.com/K0e8Wac4Ke
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
