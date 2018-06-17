Pics, Video From Women’s Money in the Bank Match

– The second Ms. Money in the Bank was crowned at Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV in Chicago, Illinois. Alexa Bliss claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase, knocking Becky Lynch off the ladder just as Lynch was about to claim it and then climbing up to grab it herself.

Bliss is the second person to hold the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase after Carmella won it last year. Bliss can now cash the briefcase in any time in the next year for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship. Our full, ongoing coverage is here.

