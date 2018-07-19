wrestling / News
Pics of WWE Stars at The ESPYs: Charlotte, Roman Reigns, Mickie James, & More
– Here are some pics of WWE stars at the ESPYs, including Charlotte, Roman Reigns. Mickie James, & more…
.@MsCharlotteWWE, @WWERomanReigns, @MickieJames, and @LanaWWE walk the #ESPYS red carpet! #ESPYAwards pic.twitter.com/958FLeNQoX
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2018
Having a blast at the @ESPYS and was honored to be able to present best college athlete 💫 THANK YOU @espn WOOO! pic.twitter.com/XpN8SZSYEy
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 19, 2018
Shinin’ all over my body pic.twitter.com/PypEh8f12D
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 19, 2018
.@MsCharlotteWWE ready to present tonight @ESPYS #Wooo pic.twitter.com/PQ2Rxkyn1t
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 18, 2018
.@WWERomanReigns #DaddyDaughterDate @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/fxLPg3phaJ
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 18, 2018
.@ESPYS ready @WWERomanReigns @MsCharlotteWWE @wwe pic.twitter.com/4CPk5Jitb4
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 18, 2018
.@MsCharlotteWWE presenting the @ESPYS award for Best College Athlete @WWE pic.twitter.com/XW5uf2J7Zr
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 19, 2018