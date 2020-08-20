wrestling / News
Pics From WWE Thunderdome Rehearsal Online
WWE is holding their rehearsal for the Thunderdome experience that kicks off tomorrow, and pics are online. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has shared images from the rehearsal, which you can see below.
The experience, as you can see, features the virtual fans across the LED board and a host of other enhancements. We’ll see the final presentation in action on Friday’s Smackdown.
