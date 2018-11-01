wrestling / News
Pictures of WWE & NXT Stars Celebrating Halloween
November 1, 2018 | Posted by
Here are some photos of wrestling personalities and WWE stars celebrating Halloween, including House Hardy as the Incredibles, Noelle Foley as Asuka, and more…
View this post on Instagram
NOBODY IS READY FOR ASUKA 😈🙅🏼♀️👩🏻🎤💪🏼… What an amazing time aboard the @jericho_cruise!!! It was seriously a blast and just absolute utter chaos, but in the best way!!! Hopefully there will be a Jericho Cruise part 2!!! 🤞🏼🤞🏼 I was super excited to dress up as Asuka and was so pumped when I found this awesome set from @jackalopeland 😍🙌🏼 You know you have a sweet costume when people ask to take pictures with you and don’t even realize it’s you 😂🤣