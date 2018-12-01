Pierre Carl Ouelett Reportedly Signs Exclusive Contract With ROH

– PWInsider reports that former WWF and WCW Superstar Pierre Carl Ouelett has signed a “full-time, exclusive contract” with Ring of Honor (ROH), and he’s said to be starting with the promotion immediately. At age 50, this is reportedly his first contract in wrestling since his run in WCW teaming up with Jacques Rougeau.

Ouelett is said to have signed wit RO in the last several days. Also, he’s reportedly finished up with Major League Wrestling, were he has been appearing over the course of the last year.

Ouelett held the WWE tag team titles on tree occasions. He was also briefly the WCW hardcore campion.

Te recent ROH TV episodes featured a heartbeat monitor, and it’s expected that will lead to the announcement of him coming to the promotion.