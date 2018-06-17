Pierre Carl Ouellet Praises Working With CM Punk

– WrestlingInc.com and Scott H. recently interviewed Pierre Carl Ouellet, who had some high praise for CM Punk. Below are some highlights.

Ouellet’s thoughts on Matt Riddle: “Matt Riddle has been a target for me since Wrestlemania weekend. I think it will be one of the best matches in all of pro wrestling and I’ve got the style to match up with him. This will go down as one of the greatest super fights for me, and surely for the fans as well.”

On the best talent he’s worked with over the last year: “There is a lot of good talent around. I would say, Walter, Ethan Page, Dirty Dickenson and Eddie Kingston.”

Ouellet on CM Punk: “CM Punk was really, really cool to me, professional and really wanted to have a good match. I don’t have anything but just good words to say about my experience with him.”