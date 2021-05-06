wrestling / News
Pinnacle Defeats Inner Circle In AEW Blood & Guts Match (Clips)
The Pinnacle emerged triumphant over the Inner Circle in the first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the heel stable beat Chris Jericho and company in a match that took up the whole of the second hour.
The end came when MJF and Jericho were fighting atop the cage after they had escaped when Tully Blanchard got a key to the door. MJF got the better of Jericho and demanded that the Inner Circle surrender or he would throw Jericho off the cell. Guevara surrended and Jericho got shoved off the top anyway.
You can see clips from the match below:
Judas hits a little different tonight #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3m114t5uoD
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021
Spinebuster from @DaxFTR!
Tune into #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/aFIbyRh7xd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
.@Ortiz_Powerful is IN and is on FIRE! 🔥
Watch #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/grby9v6tmV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
OH MY #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/20kHz7hzf2
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021
Watch #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/tZWk4iBgJD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
HERE. WE. GO.
Watch #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/L4i20Qv4Ze
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
COAST TO COAST #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HzA4QnVK33
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021
.@IAmJericho & @The_MJF are headed up 🔝
Watch #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fReEs0JKsp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
.@The_MJF with the 💍 shot!
Tune into #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite Now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/3uObhR2www
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
The #InnerCircle with no choice but to surrender. #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/KWqg0VYjoi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
OFF THE TOP OF THE CAGE! #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/bV3h5M9N2I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
"THANK YOU" #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite
Tune into Dynamite every Wednesday 8/7 on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/YHpKd1pEtM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side Of The Ring Creators On WWE ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Episode: ‘You Will Be Terrified’
- Braun Strowman Was Originally Slated To Win Universal Title At Crown Jewel In 2018
- Note On The Diamond Mine Teaser On NXT, Tessa Blanchard To WWE Rumors
- Eric Bischoff On Which Five Wrestlers He’d Choose To Start New Company, Whether AEW Caters Too Much To ‘Smart’ Fans