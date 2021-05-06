Pinnacle Defeats Inner Circle In AEW Blood & Guts Match (Clips)

The Pinnacle emerged triumphant over the Inner Circle in the first-ever Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the heel stable beat Chris Jericho and company in a match that took up the whole of the second hour.

The end came when MJF and Jericho were fighting atop the cage after they had escaped when Tully Blanchard got a key to the door. MJF got the better of Jericho and demanded that the Inner Circle surrender or he would throw Jericho off the cell. Guevara surrended and Jericho got shoved off the top anyway.

You can see clips from the match below:

Judas hits a little different tonight #BLOODandGUTS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3m114t5uoD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 6, 2021