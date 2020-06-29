Pipe Bomb Trends On Twitter On Nine-Year Anniversary of CM Punk Speech, Punk Names Favorite Promos Of All Time

Today marks the nine-year anniversary of the infamous CM Punk ‘Pipe Bomb’ promo on June 29, 2011, leading to the term ‘Pipe Bomb’ trending on Twitter. The speech led to Punk’s biggest main event run in WWE and a 434-day title reign with the WWE championship. Punk himself marked the anniversary by naming his favorite promos of all time: AJ Lee’s “Pipe Bombshell”, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Austin 3:16” and Dusty Rhodes’ “Hard Times”.

Hardtimes, pipebombshell, Austin 3:16

Remarkable @TheAJMendez is the only woman on this list. She is so good! https://t.co/yyMrWfH6Q3 — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 29, 2020