Piper Niven On Her Alliance With Chelsea Green, Respects Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Piper Niven recently talked about how she is inspired by Chelsea Green and has respect for both Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. Niven is set to battle Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, and she spoke with PWInsider for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below:

On her alliance with Chelsea Green: “Honestly every day with [Chelsea] is just such a laugh, she’s such a hilarious person and I can quite honestly say there’s absolutely no figuring anything out, like we’re constantly just Weighing it as we go. Most promos and everything that we say, we’re just like, I guess we’re going to see what comes out. There’s not really a whole lot of thought goes into anything. She’s great. She’s honestly just, she actually was quite an inspiration for me because we spent a lot of time together in Japan. When we were in Japan together, she was actively trying to get tryouts and be picked up by WWE and she kept getting a lot of no’s and Chelsea does not take no for an answer. She doesn’t hear no, she hears ‘not right now’ or ‘find another way.’

“To me, that was inspiring because that would have been a huge knock to my confidence. And seeing her, she would literally come off the phone and be like, Okay thanks for your time, and then open up a laptop and start emailing someone else about another opportunity. She just knocked on doors and knocked on doors and knocked on doors until one of them opened. And That was a big inspiration for me to not stop just because you get told no. And so that’s something I think that she’s taught me and I’ve always carried with me and she’s proven that throughout her whole career, she did everything she could. She was on Tough Enough and she thought that was going to be the break then and it didn’t quite work out. Then she got picked up at NXT and it didn’t quite work out. Now she’s back and she’s on the run of her career and every single thing that gets put in front of her, she just knocks out the park and it’s just a testament to her work ethic and what a great person that she is and she deserves the world.”

On Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill: “I have a great deal of respect for both of them, and I really think the two of them are just stars. They walk into a room and you can’t help but look at them. They’re great people. They’re great role models. With that in mind, they come from very different backgrounds that Chelsea and I do, and sometimes you need that dynamic the difference. I think it’s always good when everyone can bring something a little bit different to the table. And I would like to see us all go head to head in the ring. If not once, maybe a few more times.”