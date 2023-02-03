Piper Niven On Dealing With Recent Health Scare, Her Dream Wrestlemania Match

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Piper Niven spoke more about the COVID-19 health scare she had that kept her off of TV for four months. She made her return, with her old name, at the Royal Rumble. Here are highlights:

On her time away from TV due to health issues: “I’m doing really, really well. I’ve been off for four months now, I want to say. It’s been quite a while. For three of those months I was just under strict rest instruction. Little over a month, I’ve been trying to get myself prepared, try to come back, get back to ring fitness. Yeah, it has been quite a whirlwind.”

On her dream Wrestlemania match: “I feel that me and Ms. B [points at Bianca Belair across the room] have some unfinished business. But my all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”

On NXT Europe: “I would absolutely love to be involved with “NXT Europe,” because I loved “NXT UK” so much and I thought it was such a great show … I know the people that did watch it loved it, and I just wish it got more eyes on it and more love, because some of the matches, they were just some of the best matches you’ve ever seen. I know that every single person there poured their heart and soul into it, and it really came across in the work. I mean, really excited to see what happens with “NXT Europe,” and hopefully I can be a part of that.”

On William Regal being back in WWE: “It’s genuinely so exciting. I think he’s one of the greatest wrestling minds of all time, and to be able to get to pick his brain and share in that experience and get his advice is just absolutely invaluable, it’s absolutely priceless and I’m so glad that we get to interact again.”