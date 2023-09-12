wrestling / News
Piper Niven Makes Her Return On Raw, Says She’s Cleared To Compete
September 11, 2023 | Posted by
Piper Niven is back on WWE TV, returning on Raw and confirming she is medically cleared to compete. Niven made her return on Monday’s show in a backstage segment and noted that she is medically cleared in order to compete.
Niven was announced last week as not cleared to compete. It was reported at the time that she was dealing with a short-term illness.
Welcome back, @PiperNivenWWE!@ImChelseaGreen @WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9prxhKm9NB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 12, 2023
