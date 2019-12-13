wrestling / News
Piper Niven Reveals She Has Bell’s Palsy
In a series of posts on Twitter, WWE NXT UK wrestler Piper Niven revealed that she has Bell’s Palsy. However, she seems to be in good spirits about it.
She wrote: “Who’s got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell’s Palsy? On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people’s eyebrow for the first time in my life so there’s that. Oh always! I’ve already got a full heel turn planned out, cool eye patches, a cape and maybe even some kind of Mr Bigglesworth cat!”
Who’s got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell’s Palsy?
— Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019
On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people’s eyebrow for the first time in my life so there’s that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GzB3NwUqHr
— Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019
Oh always! 😁
I’ve already got a full heel turn planned out, cool eye patches, a cape and maybe even some kind of Mr Bigglesworth cat! https://t.co/bj3BM337d4
— Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green on Disrespectful Fan Chants During Her Matches
- Update on AEW Dynamite Ticket Sales for Upcoming Shows, Ticket Sales Not Far Behind Raw This Week
- Lana Says She’s Received Death Threats Over Her WWE Angle With Rusev
- Chris Jericho Reveals His First Idea for the Name of the Inner Circle That Tony Khan Didn’t Like, How He Initially Suggested MJF