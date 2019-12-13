Piper Niven Reveals She Has Bell’s Palsy

In a series of posts on Twitter, WWE NXT UK wrestler Piper Niven revealed that she has Bell’s Palsy. However, she seems to be in good spirits about it.

She wrote: “Who’s got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell’s Palsy? On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people’s eyebrow for the first time in my life so there’s that. Oh always! I’ve already got a full heel turn planned out, cool eye patches, a cape and maybe even some kind of Mr Bigglesworth cat!”

Who’s got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell’s Palsy? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/p9ENcPlqYk — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019

On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people’s eyebrow for the first time in my life so there’s that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GzB3NwUqHr — Viper-Piper Niven (@viperpiperniven) December 13, 2019