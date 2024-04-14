Piper Niven Wants To Challenge Rhea Ripley a WWE Clash At The Castle

Piper Niven is back, and she’d like to renew her NXT UK rivalry with Rhea Ripley at WWE Clash At The Castle this summer. Niven made her return to the ring on Friday’s WWE Smackdown, and she recently spoke with Gorilla Position where she talked about her history with Ripley and how she would like to battle the WWE Women’s World Champion at the Scotland-set PPV.

“Why not?,” she said (h/t to Fightful). “I don’t know if you know this, but Rhea and myself had some absolute bangers back in the day. I think it’s time to run it back, but this announcement was very, very satisfying for me because the people of Scotland have deserved this for such a long time. Without the British boom, it’s my belief that there probably wouldn’t have been an NXT UK, and Scotland was a massive part of that boom. Scotland was a huge part of that boom.”

She continued, “Most of the people that I’ve met by chance here this week are Scottish. There’s such a huge fanbase in Scotland, and they deserve this. So I’m very happy. I hope that I’m there for them in that ring, and I hope they’ll be cheering for me.”