Piper Niven Says She ‘Went Crazy’ Being Away From the Ring So Long

Piper Niven is back on WWE TV, but she was away from the ring for the end of 2022 and she says that was a difficult thing for her to do. The WWE star spoke with Rick Ucchino for a new interview and talked about having to take time away from the ring due to concerns about her heart after having a bad case of COVID. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her extended period away from the ring: “It was a long time that I had off. I wanna say the last time I was in a ring was mid-September and I was under strict instruction, like not to do anything. I wasn’t allowed to train, wasn’t allow to go gym, like nothing that raised my heart rate because if there was a problem that could damage it. And so yeah, I had a lot of time off just to sit and think about being off.”

On how she dealt with the situation: “I’ve either had a job or been involved in wrestling since I was really young and I’ve never been injured before. Like, you know, I’ve had maybe low sprains or injuries that only took like a couple weeks to heal. But I have not been off any particular large period of time and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life and I’m using that as like a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling.”