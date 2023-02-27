wrestling / News
Piper Niven Wishes She Had More Time On NXT US Brand
February 27, 2023
In an interview with Fightful, Piper Niven talked about her time on the American version of NXT and how she wished she spent more time there. Here are highlights:
On Nikki Cross: “I know Nikki quite personally, so getting to see her be the absolute little creep that she is, I’m like, ‘Yes, his is very organic, yes.’ No, I love it and I love this for her and I love where it’s going. I think watching her little skits has been very entertaining. So yeah, I’m very happy for it.”
On her time in NXT: “It was a lot of fun. Obviously, I didn’t get the chance to mix it up in NXT as much as I wanted, so it was really nice to get to go there and work with people and train with people there. It was a good experience.”
