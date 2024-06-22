Piper Niven Says Working With Chelsea Green Has Been Huge For Her

Piper Niven says that working with Chelsea Green has been a major boost for her confidence. Niven and Green have been tag team partners since August of last year, and she recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about how teaming with Green has been beneficial to her.

“Extremely important, honestly,” Niven said. “Because there were quite a few things that gave me a bit of a confidence knock, so it turns out delusion is catchy. Being around Chelsea’s overinflated sense of self has been very good for one’s confidence.”

She continued, “Honestly, everybody needs a hype girl like Chelsea Green, because I really think being with her has helped me be more comfortable being myself around everybody else in front of the camera, in front of the crowds. I really think she’s done me a world of good.”

Niven challenged Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at Clash at the Castle, though she was unable to capture the title.