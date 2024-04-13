Piper Niven Returns On WWE Smackdown, ‘You Forgot About Us’ Screen Glitch Appears

Piper Niven made her return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown in a match that saw the screen glitch with a message. Friday’s show saw Niven return from injury and team with Chelsea Green against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. Belair and Cargill were victorious in the bout, which was Niven’s first since the February 5th episode of WWE Main Event when she suffered a hand injury.

During the match, screen glitched and the message “You forgot about us” appeared, as you can see below. A similar screen glitch took place on Raw with the message reading “Hello” then.