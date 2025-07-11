wrestling / News
Note On Pitch Made To Use Billy Gunn’s WWE Theme in At AEW All In 2023
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has a bit of detail on a pitch made by Billy Gunn to use his WWE-owned theme at All In 2023. Gunn teamed up with The Acclaimed at AEW All In in 2023 to capture the World Trios Championships from the House of Black. Fightful Select reports that ahead of All In, Gunn had been pitching the notion of using his “Ass Man” theme which WWE produced and owns.
The report notes that the pitch didn’t make it very far and WWE was never approached, with sources stating that Tony Khan wasn’t open to licensing the music directly from WWWE. It was noted that Gunn has maintained “some sort” of merchandising deal with WWE and that if something had been able to be worked out, it wouldn’t have been impossible for it to happen.
