Pitch Reportedly Made Regarding New Direction For RETRIBUTION

It may not be shocking considering recent storyline directions, but a new report notes that there has been a pitch to break up RETRIBUTION. Fightful Select reports that a “high-level pitch” was made recently that will likely lead to some sort of pitch, with tentative plans made to implement the changes as early as this week.

The report notes that the changes have not been finalized as of yet. The stable has been teasing dissension for the last few weeks, with Mustafa Ali berating them after losses on Raw. Ali is set to challenge Riddle for the US Championship tonight.

As noted yesterday, T-BAR recently made some changes to his Twitter account including deleting all of his past tweets and changing his handle to “Don’t Blink.” He posted to Twitter today: