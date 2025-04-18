Note on Pitches Made For Chelsea Green For this Year’s WWE Wrestlemania

Chelsea Green, the current WWE Women’s United States Champion, is not advertised to appear at this year’s Wrestlemania. However, Fightful Select reports that there were several pitches made to get Green on the show.

One of the pitches included Green hosting the show. Another would have likely been a match with Zelina Vega to continue their feud. There were also several names pitched as challengers for a United States Open Challenge. These included Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella.

At this time, it’s unknown if plans for Green appearing on the show will change. However, there’s a possibility that things could still be added as the format is finalized.