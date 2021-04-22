wrestling / News
WWE News: Pittsburgh Park to Be Named After Bruno Sammartino, WWE Wins Cynopsis Sports Media Awards
– WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino will be immortalized in the rechristening of a park in Pittsburgh near where he lived. KOKA in Pittsburgh reports that Sangree Park will be renamed to Bruno Sammartino Park on April 23rd in a ceremony featuring Sammartino’s family and leaders of Ross Township, where the late star lived for 58 years.
The ceremony is scheduled for 1 PM on Friday, which will include the unveiling of a new sign for the park.
– WWE took home a couple of wins at the 2021 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. WWE announced that they won the award for Best OTT Content Service for the WWE Network, and that WWE and The Famous Group won Best Tech Innovation During the COVID-19 Pandemic for the WWE ThunderDome.
The full announcement reads:
WWE Network and WWE ThunderDome win at Cynopsis Sports Media Awards
WWE earned several victories at the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
WWE Network claimed a win for the Over the Top (OTT) Content Service.
The WWE ThunderDome – Virtual Fan Experience by WWE and The Famous Group captured Best Tech Innovation During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Additionally, WWE Advanced Media Group EVP Jayar Donlan was recognized as a finalist for Digital Executive.
