wrestling / News
Pixar SparkShort ‘Nona’ Features Pro Wrestling Theme, Out Now on Disney+
September 18, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest Pixar SparkShort, Nona, is now available on Disney+, and it features a pro wrestling theme. You can see a trailer and synopsis for the new short below:
Nona, a grandmother who plans to spend her day off by shutting out the world to watch her favorite TV show, “E.W.W. Smashdown Wrestling.” However, when her 5-year-old granddaughter Renee is unexpectedly dropped off, Nona is caught between her two favorite things.
