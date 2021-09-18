Pixar SparkShort ‘Nona’ Features Pro Wrestling Theme, Out Now on Disney+

– The latest Pixar SparkShort, Nona, is now available on Disney+, and it features a pro wrestling theme. You can see a trailer and synopsis for the new short below:

Nona, a grandmother who plans to spend her day off by shutting out the world to watch her favorite TV show, “E.W.W. Smashdown Wrestling.” However, when her 5-year-old granddaughter Renee is unexpectedly dropped off, Nona is caught between her two favorite things.