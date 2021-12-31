wrestling / News
Pizza Party Pro Wrestling Big Eyes, Bigger Dreams Results: Mask vs. Mask Tag Match, More
Pizza Party Wrestling kicked off Wrestival with their Big Eyes, Bigger Dreams show, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Little Mean Kathleen def. Brother Greatness
* Jaden Newman def. King Crab and Pancakes
Big Eyes Bigger Dreams#WRESTIVAL pic.twitter.com/GAtAQWVtcY
— Pizza Party Pro (@PizzaPartyPro) December 30, 2021
* Karen BamBam def. Brooke Valentine
Thicky Steamboat 🥰 #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/nWnyuLQ6H0
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) December 30, 2021
* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Salt The Earth (Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee), The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) and Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
* Robbie Radke (w/ Big Dust & Myles Millennium) def. Big Game Leroy
I’m posting this because it’s a brilliant pause/unpause spot but also to make my game friends feel anxiety for this Switch. @TheWrestival #wrestival @PizzaPartyPro pic.twitter.com/MaRq91rtaU
— Adam Cardoza a.k.a. (@juliusblaise) December 30, 2021
* Kennedi Copeland def. Myles Millennium
Beautifully done 💙 @K3nn3diCop3land #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/VyCpyuXczU
— Sky (@Skywrestling21) December 30, 2021
* Mask Vs. Mask Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Avery Good & Dan Champion def. The Outfielders (Boomer Hatfield & Shea McCoy) two falls to one
Absolutely fatal! #Wrestival @VeryGoodProWres @BoomerHatfield pic.twitter.com/pYgSUgxsVV
— Sky (@Skywrestling21) December 30, 2021
