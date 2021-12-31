wrestling / News

Pizza Party Pro Wrestling Big Eyes, Bigger Dreams Results: Mask vs. Mask Tag Match, More

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pizza Party Pro Wrestling

Pizza Party Wrestling kicked off Wrestival with their Big Eyes, Bigger Dreams show, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Little Mean Kathleen def. Brother Greatness

* Jaden Newman def. King Crab and Pancakes

* Karen BamBam def. Brooke Valentine

* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Salt The Earth (Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee), The Kings Of The District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) and Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

* Robbie Radke (w/ Big Dust & Myles Millennium) def. Big Game Leroy

* Kennedi Copeland def. Myles Millennium

* Mask Vs. Mask Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Avery Good & Dan Champion def. The Outfielders (Boomer Hatfield & Shea McCoy) two falls to one

