PJ Black on What Was Cool About Lucha Underground, Discusses Opening Up Wrestling Schools in South Africa

– POST Wrestling and Andrew Thompson recently interviewed ROH wrestler and former WWE Superstar PJ Black (aka Justin Gabriel), who discussed his time in Lucha Underground and also taking more of a coaching role for aspiring wrestlers and opening up wrestling schools in his home country of South Africa. Below are some highlights sent to us by Andrew Thompson.

PJ Black on his time in Lucha Underground: “Totally, it was very different and that is what’s cool about it, because it wasn’t so much a wrestling show, it was a TV show about wrestling, and that’s what made it different. The vignettes, the backstage stuff was very cinematic, very movie like. That’s what made it fun and I’ve been to a few WrestleManias but I promise you, The Temple, that was the most electrifying crowd I’ve ever worked in front of and if I can ever choose to ever go back anywhere, it’ll be there man but it was super fun. I wish it lasted a little bit longer but, it was a great chapter in my life for sure.”

Black on if he’s considering coaching or producing after his in-ring career ends: “I think about this all the time and if you follow the current storylines, I’ve kind of taken a rookie under my wing — Brian Johnson [Future of Honor] and I’m mentoring him. Teaching him everything I’ve learned and that’s also a reason why I wanna open schools in South Africa because there’s a lot of young kids there who need just a little bit of guidance and I wanna teach them what I’ve learned so they can also make a living in professional wrestling, but in the same breath, I still feel good, my body feels good, I feel young. I feel like I’m very creative. I got some new stuff in the works too so, I’m gonna keep doing this until my body gives out but I definitely wanna give back in the future to the younger generation.”