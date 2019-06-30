PJ Black Is Excited About the Future of Wrestling Because of AEW and Wrestlers Having More Options

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed PJ Black, who discussed various topics, including AEW, his work in ROH, and more. Below are some additional highlights.

PJ Black on being excited about the future of wrestling and AEW: “I have no idea but I’m excited because of companies like AEW. Guys have more options now and a lot of my friends are making way more money. I feel like the popularity of wrestling has grown and it’s mainstream now. It’s pop culture and it’s cool to be a wrestling fan again,” Black said before partially attributing the popularity in wrestling to superhero movies as wrestlers are also seen in the same light as them.

Black on who he wants to face in ROH: “People ask me this all the time and it changes every week. This was actually a key factor in me signing with ROH. I looked at the roster and was like, ‘Yeah, I could have great matches with all of them.’ The owner of ROH looked at me the other day and was like, ‘How did you get all of these marquee matches?’ I was like, ‘C’mon man, that’s why you signed me!’ They give me creative freedom. The last three PPVs I worked they gave me time and said, ‘Just do you. Do your thing.’ I feel like the office has a lot of faith in me and I’m just excited about the next couple of weeks.”

Black on tag team wrestling: “Oh yeah, tag team wrestling is so much fun and what’s big in wrestling now is the trios, the six-man tags. ROH and New Japan have [six-man] titles; I’m surprised WWE doesn’t have them yet. That’s a big thing – the lucha style. I love singles wrestling and I love tag teams because it’s different ways of storytelling. It’s not exactly the same and that’s what we do – we tell stories and it’s fun. I definitely see myself in some tags coming up and I actually pitched some faction stuff to [ROH]. I don’t know if they’re gonna look at it, but we shall see.”