PJ Black Says MGM and El Rey Are Fighting Over Lucha Underground, Wants to See It Continue

– The Delz Show recently interviewed PJ Black, who discussed the future of Lucha Underground. You can check out a video of the chat below. Regarding the future of Lucha Underground Black stated:

“I don’t know. So, MGM owns the rights to it, so technically they can shop it around. I guess El Rey still owns the LLC that owns most of it somehow and those two companies are fighting. It’s worse than wrestling politics. If they can just get together, I think Lucha would just take off. It would be amazing. I mean it’s a great show. I love it. It’s the most fun I’ve had in wrestling. The fans seem to respond really good to it, but yeah, when I spoke to El Rey people, I spoke to the MGM people and when I spoke to the office people, everyone just goes, ‘I don’t know’. So I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen? Is there a season five? Do we have a deal? What’s up?’ And they’re like, ‘I don’t know’ so I feel like no one knows. It’s a little bit unorganized right now which is sad because it’s such a fun show.”

PJ Black added on the El Rey Network, “It’s the biggest show on El Rey. The second biggest was From Dusk Till Dawn. They cut that show to get a bigger budget, and they cut our budget. It’s like, what the hell. And then I guess a bunch of cable providers dropped El Rey. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen with that.”

