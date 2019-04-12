PJ Black Says He Used Meditation to Recover From Broken Legs, Cut Out Drugs & Alcohol

– PJ Black spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet for a new interview and discussed recovering from breaking both of his legs base jumping, plus more. Highlights are below:

On not using painkillers during his rehab: “So, that’s where the journey started for me. I was in hospital for six months. I broke both my legs base jumping, twice. I took me about ten months to be weight-bearing again. I had to re-learn how to walk, re-learn how to run, jump, everything. Doctors told me I’d never wrestle again, But that’s when my journey started. I lost a lot of friends to opiates and they gave me a handful of pills in the hospital and I was like, ‘I don’t wanna take this. I know I’m gonna get hooked on this, I know what it’s done to my friends. So I kind of, like, started looking into alternative medicine/holistic medicine. CBD, THC, a bunch of other stuff. And then, I also tried a bunch of different things for my healing. I tried hyperbaric chambers, the oxygen chambers, the flotation tanks. I had stem cells, I still do cryo to this day. A bunch of different things, which I’m eventually gonna finish editing this documentary and put it on my YouTube page of my whole recovery process.”

On cutting out drugs and alcohol: “Of all those things, the only thing that worked for me was meditation. And that’s how I came on this spiritual journey. And ever since that day, no more alcohol, no more drugs. Maybe CBD and a little bit of THC…it can be used as that [abused], I guess, but for me it was a healing mechanism.”

On his base-jumping accident: “It was the worst thing that happened to me in my life, but it was also the best thing that happened to me in my life. Because if it didn’t happen to me I wouldn’t be as mentally and physically as strong as I am now. Like, that put me on this path, this holistic path where I started meditating, I learned how to meditate and stuff like that. And that changed my life.“

