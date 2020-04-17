PJ Black Reveals Reaction of ROH Roster To Marty Scurll Getting Creative Position

In an interview with Fightful, PJ Black spoke about how the ROH roster reacted to Marty Scurll getting a new deal that included a new head of creative position. Here are highlights:

On the initial reaction to Scurll’s new job: “When that was announced backstage, everyone was like, “Oh, man.” ‘Cause a lot of people feel like they have to suck up to the booker or be friends with him to get what they want and a lot of people weren’t happy about it. But, that’s business. That’s gonna happen everywhere you go. I think more people are happy about it. More people are excited about it because Marty’s super creative and super talented, so we’ll see what happens.”

On how he thinks Scurll will do: “It was pretty cool. It was kind of a weird shift. I’ve known Marty [Scurll] ever since he started wrestling. I’ve been around for a long time. I lived in England when all those kids started wrestling. I was there when Mark Haskins started training the first day. Now all these kids are supterstars, which is fantastic. I’m happy for Marty because he’s also a very creative person. I’m very excited to see what he’s going to do with it. ‘Cause he has big dreams. Obviously, he has friends are in the other company. But, I feel like that’s going to be a little competition thing for him. I think he’s gonna do well. I think he’s going to thrive in that environment. I’m very excited.”