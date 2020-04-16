PJ Black Reveals ROH Held Talent Meeting To Discuss How To Improve The Product

In an interview with Fightful, PJ Black revealed that ROH previously held a secret meeting with talent in order to take input on the product and how to improve it. Here are highlights:

On one of the major reasons he stayed in ROH: “So, here’s another thing that made my choice very easy, signing with Ring of Honor. They actually care what talents thinks. I’m not saying other companies don’t, but for the most part they don’t. They flew us all, the whole roster, to the head office and asked us, “Yo, if you guys would run this, what would you change?” We gave them a list, I think the list came out to 140 things, I think, and they’ve already implemented a hundred of those things. Which gives me a lot of hope. In any other world, even outside of wrestling, that would never happen. I don’t know what business you’re in, but that usually never happens or that takes years for that transition to happen. Ring of Honor, it happened like that. So, I was like, “Oh, okay.” So, I tried a few things, I was like, “Hey, what if I do this? Can I get this?” and it happened instantly. So, I was like, ‘Okay, this is where I need to be.'”

On ROH holding a meeting with talent: “I forget when it was, but it was when we had a little bit of downtime. It was optional, too. You could choose if you wanted to go and if you didn’t want to go. It was cool that everyone went because it just shows the camaraderie and the brotherhood. That for me is another thing. That’s why Lucha [Underground] was so successful, I think. Because after every single show the whole crew hung out every single day. You could tell the product was freakin’ amazing. The matches in Lucha was insane.”

On ROH growing when it returns: “This company, this year, is going to grow. I’m was so excited about shows that were canceled, man. It was literally going to put Ring of Honor on the map. The Vegas show, all those little things that you said that you noticed? People would have gone to that show and been like, “This is completely different.” We would have had, you remember it was going to be the future versus the past? Just for the merchandise stand alone, man, it was going to be like walking into a virtual reality room. It was going to feel like you were in the 80s and 90s on this side and feel like you were in the future on this side. It was going to be so epic. It was going to be completely unique and I’m so sad that fans didn’t get to experience that.”