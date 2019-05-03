PJ Black Reveals The Wrestling Advice He Got From His Father, Talks Changing His Attitude in ROH

– PJ Black spoke with ROHWrestling.com for their latest ten questions feature and discussed a variety of topics. Highlights are below:

On what he’d be doing if he wasn’t wrestling: “I have a master’s degree in sports science and nutrition, so probably a holistic sports doctor. Or more likely a cult leader. Or maybe an extreme athlete sponsored by NASA. Or maybe all of the above, who knows?”

On what advice his father gave him about the business: “Never bang the Divas.”

On his favorite wrestlers growing up: “All the colorful characters from the ’90s. Macho Man, Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Adam Bomb, Papa Shango, Bastion Booger.”

On his guilty pleasure: “Too many to list. But top of that list is baking cakes. I used to be a chef for years.”

On his diet: “As a nutritionist, my ongoing research in this field has been a great journey. It’s my passion. But in the last year, I’ve really done some research on insulin and fasting. I combine intermittent fasting with the ketogenic diet. I also do prolonged fasts once a month and super-long fasts — 72 hours – once a year. Fasting is for longevity and anti-aging. Keto diet is very high fats — 75 percent from fats, 20 percent protein, 5 percent carbs — and the brain power you get from that is what attracted me most to this. The fact that it makes you drop crazy amounts of body fat is just a bonus. If your body runs on ketones it’s like running on rocket fuel. As opposed to running on glycogen (carbs) as a first choice. Very powerful. ”

On his recent change of attitude: “I’ve learned some valuable lessons in my time here. I think it’s an evolving process and it’s still something I’m working on daily. I’ve spent some time with monks, gurus, clairvoyants and spiritual leaders but still haven’t really found myself yet. My whole life, good and bad, has unfolded in front of people, so I try to make better choices now. The universe is my guide now.”