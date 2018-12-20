PJ Black Set for Honor Reigns Supreme and ROH TV Taping in January

– ROH Wrestling has announced that PJ Black (formerly known as Justin Gabriel) has been added to he promotion’s upcoming cards in Atlanta, Georgia and Concord, North Carolina next month. You can check out the full details on the announcement below.

Black joins the ROH TV taping in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 12, along with the Honor Reigns Supreme Card set for Sunday, January 13 in Concord, North Carolina.

As Ring of Honor turns the page on its most successful year ever, The Best Wrestling on the Planet kicks off 2019 with an international television taping in Atlanta at Center Stage on Saturday, Jan. 12, and Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, N.C., at Cabarrus Arena on Sunday, Jan. 13. Honor Reigns Supreme will stream live worldwide for HonorClub.

All roads lead to the G1 Supercard, co-promoted by ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, at sold-out Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019, and the happenings in Atlanta and Concord undoubtedly will have an impact on the historic show.

Appearing in both cities will be international star PJ Black.

Black made his ROH debut at Survival of the Fittest last month, as he defeated Luchasaurus in a qualifying match to advance to the six-way elimination match. Black made his second appearance in ROH this past weekend in Philadelphia, where he faced Juice Robinson in a match that will air on a future episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”

Since making his in-ring debut at age 16 in 1997, the “Darewolf” has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative high-flyers and risk-takers in the sport. After competing in his native South Africa and Europe, Black came to the United States in 2008 and signed with WWE. He is a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion and has scored victories over the likes of Edge, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Cesaro (former ROH star Claudio Castagnoli).

Now hoping to make an impact in ROH, Black undoubtedly will be motivated to bring his “A” game to Atlanta and Concord. Join us LIVE for the fast-paced, in-you-face action that only ROH can deliver!

ROH International TV Taping

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019

Center Stage in Atlanta

Meet & Greets: 4 p.m.

Bell time: 6 p.m.

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

Cabarrus Arena in Concord, N.C.

Meet & Greets: 5 p.m.

Bell time: 7 p.m.