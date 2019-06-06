PJ Black Says His ROH Run Has Been ‘So Much Fun’ So Far, Talks Frustrations With WWE

– PJ Black spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview discussing his ROH run thus far, his time in WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On his run in ROH thus far: “Oh, it’s so much fun. I really didn’t expect it going into ROH, but when we were in contract negotiations, they basically gave me everything I wanted and more. I’m really looking forward to this venture. One of the things that attracted me to it was the roster that they have. They signed some phenomenal talent, and I kind of looked at the roster, and I was like, “Yeah, I can have great matches with all of these people.” I’m super excited about that.”

On how he was received by the ROH veterans: “By the veterans, pretty good. By some of the other talent, they weren’t really sure. And by the fans, a lot of the hardcore fans were really excited. But there was also a part of the fans that were like, ‘eh, here’s another ex-WWE guy who just likes phony matches and stuff like that.’ That’s the reason why I left [WWE] there because I felt like I wasn’t used to my full potential and I wanted to show people what I could do. And within a few weeks, all those naysayers were like, “Oh, man.” They’re on the PJ bandwagon right now.”

On his creative freedoms in ROH: “Just doing the things that I feel comfortable [with], that I think my character needs to be doing and saying and wearing. All the aspects of that and also when it comes together, like by putting matches together and stuff like that. I don’t have anyone telling me, ‘Don’t do this move, don’t do this move. You’re limited to doing this and this and this and this.’ No proverbial handcuffs, if you will.”

On Jon Moxley’s criticisms of WWE creative and if he had similar situations: “Oh, yes. I think everyone has. You get to a certain point when they trust you a little more and you can start writing your own stuff but for some reason, for some guys it just always reverts back to that, where you have to get stuff cleared and they want you to say stuff line-by-line. And that’s where the creative freedom comes in. And it’s not only with promos. It’s with matches, it’s with time, it’s with what you wear. I feel like they just micromanage everything. And to a certain extent, that does work and some people do need that. A lot of us are artists and you can’t handcuff us and tell us, “This is the way we need it done.” Again, for some people that’s fine but a lot of people are not like that.”

On if he’s spoken with NJPW: “I’ve been talking to them. I don’t want to say too much. Discussions have been going on for quite some time and obviously they’re partners with Ring of Honor. I feel like it’s just a matter of time. Things with them, with the communication gap, that takes a bit unfortunately. I have friends there that it took them years of negotiation. I spoke to A.J Styles and it took him literally like three or four years to” negotiate a good deal with them. Only time will tell, but I feel like it’s definitely going to happen.”