PJ Black Says He Stayed With ROH For Creative Freedom

In an interview with SportsKeeda, PJ Black revealed that he decided to sign a new multi-year deal with Ring of Honor because he wanted more creative freedom. Here are highlights:

On why he stayed in ROH: “There’s quite a few things, you know? For the first time in my life I actually made a “pros and cons” list, because I had a couple of other offers on the table. Where I am right now in my life, a few certain things matter, and there’s so many wrestling companies out there, so there’s some good money to be made everywhere. But you’ve got to decide where you want to be, where you can have the biggest impact. For me it was creative freedom. I look at the roster and the talent that they re-signed, and I was like, “Wow, I can have amazing matches with every one of these guys”. I really believe in the product and I really think that this is going to be a big year for Ring Of Honor’s growth.”

On who he wants to work with: “All the young kids. Flip Gordon is amazing, and Bandido is amazing, Dragon Lee, I think those three guys are the future of professional wrestling. The fact that Ring Of Honor signed all three of them to big contracts, it’s amazing. It just shows that there’s high hopes for Ring Of Honor this year.”