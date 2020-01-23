wrestling / News

PJ Black Signs New Multi-Year Deal With ROH

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that PJ Black has signed a new multi-year deal with Ring of Honor, with an official announcement expected “at any time.” His current deal, which he signed last year after turning down WWE’s offer to return, was set to expire soon.

