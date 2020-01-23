wrestling / News
PJ Black Signs New Multi-Year Deal With ROH
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that PJ Black has signed a new multi-year deal with Ring of Honor, with an official announcement expected “at any time.” His current deal, which he signed last year after turning down WWE’s offer to return, was set to expire soon.
More Trending Stories
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s Praise on WWE Backstage, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW