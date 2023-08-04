Plagiarism Lawsuit Filed Against Both WWE and AEW

PWInsider reports that a man named Anthony Duane Wilson has filed a lawsuit against both AEW and WWE in the US District Court (Northern District) of Youngstown, OH. Wilson is suing for “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit, which was hand-written, did not explain the specific claims against the companies.

Wilson wrote that “WWE, its contractors, and employees have on multiple dates used my creative works without permission, infringing on my wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans and likeness.” He also claimed that he was planning to start his own promotion and asked “members of the Bullet Club to join me in the venture of starting my company.”

He added “They stole the plans from me and my social media pages and cut me out without giving credit or the portion I am entitled to as the creator.”

He claims the ordeal caused him “market damages, product damages, personal damages, financial damages. WWE an (sic) AEW are still using infringing works of mine, claiming they created these things and are not crediting me or paying for them, Many of which are not for sale. This will follow me my entire career. This has cost me work outside of professional wrestling and inside professional wrestling. These things have cost me fans an (sic) income. Several of these infringements were done maliciously to damage my reputation an (sic) career, attempting to embarrass me or waste my time. I’m a writer an (sic) professional wrestler, my creative works are my livelyhood (sic). From my research, I was informed if you cut out an original partner or the creator control of the company belongs to the exiled party. I’m seeking control of AEW an (sic) removal of stolen works, a public apology an (sic) a financial settlement for damages, my works an (sic) career will see until I retire. WWE Board Chair, WWE Stock for freelance work an (sic) business tactics of mine. Return all ships and plunder.”

Neither WWE nor AEW have been served yet. Wilson wants $250,000,000 in damages.