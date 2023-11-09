Plagiarism Lawsuit Against WWE & AEW Has Been Dismissed

PWInsider reports that a plagiarism lawsuit filed against both WWE and AEW was dismissed without prejudice earlier this month. The handwritten lawsuit had been filed by Anthony Duane Wilson in US District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown. He accused both companies of “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” It was dismissed on November 3 by Judge Benita Y. Pearson. Pearson stated that neither AEW nor WWE had been served within 90 days of the lawsuit being filed in August.

The lawsuit claimed that “WWE, its contractors, and employees have on multiple dates used my creative works without permission, infringing on my wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans and likeness.” As for AEW, Wilson claimed that he wanted to start his own company and talked with “members of the Bullet Club to join me in the venture of starting my company.” Instead, he said that “they stole the plans from me and my social media pages and cut me out without giving credit or the portion I am entitled to as the creator.”

He added that WWE and AEW caused him “market damages, product damages, personal damages, financial damages. WWE an (sic) AEW are still using infringing works of mine, claiming they created these things and are not crediting me or paying for them, Many of which are not for sale. This will follow me my entire career. This has cost me work outside of professional wrestling and inside professional wrestling. These things have cost me fans an (sic) income. Several of these infringements were done maliciously to damage my reputation an (sic) career, attempting to embarrass me or waste my time. I’m a writer an (sic) professional wrestler, my creative works are my livelyhood (sic). From my research, I was informed if you cut out an original partner or the creator control of the company belongs to the exiled party. I’m seeking control of AEW an (sic) removal of stolen works, a public apology an (sic) a financial settlement for damages, my works an (sic) career will see until I retire. WWE Board Chair, WWE Stock for freelance work an (sic) business tactics of mine. Return all ships and plunder.”

He wanted $250,000,000 in damages. Since it was dismissed without prejudice, he could file again if he wanted.