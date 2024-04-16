Plaintiff In WWE & AEW Plagiarism Lawsuit Incarcerated, Asks For Lawsuit Pause

The man suing WWE and AEW over claims of plagiarism as asked that the lawsuit be paused, as he is currently incarcerated. As previously reported, Anthony Duane Wilson refiled his lawsuit in January alleging that they commited “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.

PWInsider reports that Wilson filed a request with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on April 10th that the case be paused due to his incarceration. Mahining Matters in Ohio reports that an Anthony Wilson, an inmate at Trumbull County Jail, was found guilty of fifth-degree harassment by an inmate with a bodily substance after he through a milk carton full of urine at a corrections officer.

Wilson wrote: