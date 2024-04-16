wrestling / News
Plaintiff In WWE & AEW Plagiarism Lawsuit Incarcerated, Asks For Lawsuit Pause
The man suing WWE and AEW over claims of plagiarism as asked that the lawsuit be paused, as he is currently incarcerated. As previously reported, Anthony Duane Wilson refiled his lawsuit in January alleging that they commited “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages.” The lawsuit had previously been dismissed in November 2023 after neither AEW nor WWE had been served with the suit within 90 days, though it was dismissed without prejudice which meant that it could be refiled.
PWInsider reports that Wilson filed a request with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on April 10th that the case be paused due to his incarceration. Mahining Matters in Ohio reports that an Anthony Wilson, an inmate at Trumbull County Jail, was found guilty of fifth-degree harassment by an inmate with a bodily substance after he through a milk carton full of urine at a corrections officer.
Wilson wrote:
“To the Honorable Judge of Said Court:
I, Anthony Duane Wilson, by and through self representation, respectfully asks this court to stay all further proceedings in this case until my release.
Due to my current state of being incarcerated at Trumbull County Jail, located at [deleted], I am unable to properly handle and follow the status of this case in a timely manner at this time.
I ask the court to grant my request to stay the case because I have put forth alot of my time and money to file the lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling, and being that I am of self representation and cannot do it properly at this time, see it necessary to file this motion.
I seek this stay not for the purpose of delay but that justice may be done.”